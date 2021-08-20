Topeka armed robbery string catches FBI’s eye & $4,500 reward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday it’s now investigating a string of armed robberies in Topeka, and offered a reward for information in the case.

The FBI’s Kansas City Division drew a connection between two robberies in Topeka, with similar identifying characteristics between the suspects involved:

The first robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Dollar General at 1920 SW 10th St. A man walked into the store and robbed the clerks at gunpoint. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the Dollar General and then ran away heading north, according to the FBI. The agency described the suspect in this case as having a light skin complexion, and appearing to be between five feet, eight inches and five feet, ten inches tall.

The second robbery happened around 12:21 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Kwik Shop at 102 SW 37th St. A man walked into the store with a gun, assaulted an employee and demanded money, according to the FBI. He was last seen running away from the store heading east. The FBI described him as also appearing between five feet, eight inches and five feet, 11 inches tall, and being an African American man having medium or light skin complexion.

Security cameras captured a picture of the suspect during the Kwik Shop robbery, who appears to be wearing a white zip-up hoodie and gray pants. The photo doesn’t show the suspect’s face.

The FBI said there were multiple witnesses inside the Kwik Shop during the second robbery who ran away as it happened. It called on the witnesses or anyone who has information related to these incidents to call the agency at 785-231-1700, or 816-512-8200 or leave an anonymous report at this link to share information.

The FBI said it has posted a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects. On top of that, Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is also offering a separate reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest, making for a combined total available of $4,500. To leave a tip with Crime Stoppers, call 785-234-0007 or click here to go to the group’s website.