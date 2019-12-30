Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

Topeka bank robber stole employee’s vehicle, fled

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bank Robbery no weapon GRAPHIC_1532990388307.png.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a weekend bank heist in Topeka in which the suspect fled in a vehicle belonging to a bank employee.

Topeka police Lt. John Trimble says the robber entered the Intrust Bank branch around 11:30 a.m. Saturday armed with a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The stolen vehicle in which he fled was found unoccupied about three hours later. No one was hurt in the heist. Police have not arrested a suspect.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories