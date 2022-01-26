Topeka family finally feeling justice after 2017 homicide sentencing

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In 2017, an 18-year-old Topeka woman named Kianna Hodge was murdered.

For the first time in 5 years, the family finally feels like they can breathe.

Members of Hodge’s family gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Thursday for the sentencing of her murderer. The Shawnee County District Attorney announced Javon Smith will serve 20 years in prison.

The sentence means a lot to the family, who feels justice has finally been served.

“It just brings closure to everything,” Kianna’s Grandma, Regena Young, said. “We never thought we would see this day. I feel like Kianna can rest in peace. The family is overwhelmed and so happy that finally, this murderer is off the street.”

