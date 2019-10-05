Topeka man arrests for two armed robberies in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Toney D. Williams of Topeka on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery regarding two armed robberies. He also had two warrants.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in the 2300 block of South Seneca. Police said an employee reported an unknown suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect who fled on foot.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an armed robbery at Family Dollar in the 1000 block of South Meridian. Police said an employee reported an unknown suspect entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. Money was taken by the suspect who fled on foot.

No injuries occurred in either case.

Police said through the investigation they were able to identify Williams allegedly being involved in the two crimes. He was arrested Friday in the 500 block of Chautauqua.

