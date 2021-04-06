Topeka man charged in traffic crash that killed infant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Topeka man has been charged in connection to a two-car traffic collision last week that killed an infant and injured three others.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Monday in a news release that 51-year-old Troy A. Vsetecka was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child, among other charges.

Vsetecka was allegedly speeding and driving the wrong way on a Topeka street on March 30 when he collided with another vehicle at an intersection.