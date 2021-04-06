Topeka man charged in traffic crash that killed infant

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Topeka man has been charged in connection to a two-car traffic collision last week that killed an infant and injured three others.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Monday in a news release that 51-year-old Troy A. Vsetecka was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child, among other charges.

Vsetecka was allegedly speeding and driving the wrong way on a Topeka street on March 30 when he collided with another vehicle at an intersection.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories