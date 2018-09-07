Topeka man charged with murdering wife on cruise ship

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka man, 53-year-old Eric Newman has appeared in federal court after an indictment charging him with murdering his 50-year-old wife aboard a Carnival Cruise ship in January.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Newman allegedly killed Tamara Tucker of Lawson, Missouri. He was arrested after an FBI investigation into the cruise ship killing on board the Carnival Elation, which left from Jacksonville, Florida January 19.

A detention hearing is set for next Wednesday.

A published online obituary says Tucker was the program director at the Child Abuse Prevention Association and was a professor at Park University in Parkville, Missouri.

According to the Freeport Times in Grand Bahama, Tucker fell two floors to her death below her 14th deck stateroom.

KSNT has contacted the U.S. Department of Justice for further details.