TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has filed formal charges against a Topeka man connected to the death of a 5-year-old girl.

Court documents obtained by KSNT 27 News show the DA’s Office is charging Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka, with the following:

Capital murder – commission of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and/or criminal sodomy

Murder in the first degree; inherently dangerous felony

Rape; child under 14, offender 18 or over

Cherry was previously arrested by the Topeka Police Department (TPD) on Oct. 3 on charges of rape and murder in connection to the death of Zoey Felix. This is the 26th homicide case under investigation in Topeka in 2023.

Cherry is currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $2 million bond. An upcoming court date for him has yet to be assigned.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9060 or 785-368-9524. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online by clicking here.