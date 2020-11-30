Topeka man faces child sex crime charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Topeka man is accused of sex crimes involving two children.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Charles Eugene Ferrier would be charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16, rape of a child under 14, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.
Ferrier was arrested over the weekend and is being held on $1 million.
An investigation that began in 2015 revealed evidence of sexual abuse for one victim when she was eight to nine years old. A separate investigation in 2020 revealed new allegations about another child. Both investigations concluded several weeks ago.
