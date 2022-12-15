TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for allegedly producing, receiving and distributing child pornography.

The DOJ indicted Andrew Joseph Greeve, 20, of Topeka, on the following:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor – distribution of child pornography

One count of sexual exploitation of a minor – receipt of child pornography

One count of sexual exploitation of a child – possession of child pornography

Two counts of commission of sex offense by a registered offender

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are investigating this case.

Those with any information related to this investigation are encouraged to contact the FBI Office in Topeka at 785-231-1700 or tips.fbi.gov.