Topeka man killed in Saturday morning shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide in Topeka.

Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says officers were called around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a central Topeka neighborhood, where they found a person had been shot to death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victim later was identified as 55-year-old Terry Tignor.

No other details were immediately released.

