Topeka man killed in Saturday morning shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide in Topeka.
Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says officers were called around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a central Topeka neighborhood, where they found a person had been shot to death.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the victim later was identified as 55-year-old Terry Tignor.
No other details were immediately released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas governor takes action on issues with unemployment, labor secretary resigns
- 9-year-old boy dies after falling from grandmother’s 9th-floor apartment window
- Existing home sale plunge 9.7% in 3rd straight monthly drop
- Newsfeed Now: Snow cone flavor controversy; Trump campaigns in Tulsa
- President Trump addresses supporters in Tulsa, Eric Trump says this is just beginning of campaign