Topeka man to face murder charge after toddler shoots teenager

by: The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man will stand trial for murder after a toddler used a gun to accidentally kill a teenager in June. Shawnee County District Judge David Debenham ruled Monday that prosecutors had enough evidence to try DeJuan Yelverton for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

AP reported Yelverton pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors allege Yelverton left a gun hanging off the top of a refrigerator. Later, a toddler got the loaded gun and accidentally shot 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in the head. She died a few days later. 

