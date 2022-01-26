Topeka man to face murder charge after toddler shoots teenager

Automatic pistol gun on glass table in bedroom in luxury hotel in silhouette with reflection of window light.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man will stand trial for murder after a toddler used a gun to accidentally kill a teenager in June. Shawnee County District Judge David Debenham ruled Monday that prosecutors had enough evidence to try DeJuan Yelverton for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

AP reported Yelverton pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors allege Yelverton left a gun hanging off the top of a refrigerator. Later, a toddler got the loaded gun and accidentally shot 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall in the head. She died a few days later.