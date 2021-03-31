Topeka police arrest man accused of killing 2-year-old girl

Jeffrey Exon (Courtesy: KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka have arrested a man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter, whose body was found by first responders called to the family home in January.

Police say 45-year-old Jeffrey Exon was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated endangerment of a child and failure to report the death of a child.

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Jan. 5 for reports of an unresponsive toddler and found 2-year-old Aurora Exon dead.

Paramedics said it appeared the child had been dead for several days, and a medical examiner later determined her death to be a homicide.

