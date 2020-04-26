Topeka Police arrest woman accused of murdering her boyfriend in Wichita

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a woman wanted in connection with a murder out of Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department.

On Saturday, Topeka Police officers and the Topeka swat team got into a stand-off at a home near 37th and Indiana. That stand-off ended with the arrest of 36-year-old Bobbie Williams-Cox.

Topeka Police said they went to the home to assist the Wichita Police Department with their investigation.

Wichita Police said the investigation began on Thursday around 7:00 they found 30-year-old Blake Mayes dead on the front porch of a Wichita home. Investigators said before the home there was some sort of fight between Mayes and his girlfriend Williams-Cox that also involved 51-year-old William Moore and 28-year-old Jesse Sweeney.

The Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in finding all three of the people involved in Mayes’ death. On Friday, they arrested Moore on charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic battery, and murder in the first degree.

They are still searching for Jesse Sweeney.

If anyone has any information on the case, they can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

LATEST STORIES: