TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police were called to the Oakland neighborhood on the city’s northeast side on the report of vandalism Monday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka says in an email that the Topeka Police Department is investigating vandalism that happened in the 1000 block of NE Arter Avenue. The vandalism was described as “displaying disturbing messages of hate.”

“TPD takes incidents of this nature very seriously and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation due to the type of vandalism displayed.” Rosie Nichols, City of Topeka spokeswoman

Topeka police ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them or report it to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.