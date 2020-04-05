Topeka police investigate man’s shooting death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in central Topeka.

D’Angelo Payne was found dead Saturday night. Lt. Ron Ekis says officers responded to the scene after a report that shots were fired and a vehicle had crashed. Officers found D’Angelo Payne dead at the scene.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports details of the crash and the shooting have not been released. Shawnee County District Court records show Payne was scheduled to appear May 7 on charges that included felony drug possession, which were filed after his arrest in December.

No arrests have been made in his death.

