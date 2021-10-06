Topeka police investigate suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating a suspicious death. Police say in a news release that officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the North Topeka East neighborhood near the riverfront to check on the welfare of a person.

Arriving officers found a person unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the person dead a short time later.

Police did not release the person’s identity or give any details about the death, other than to say the death is considered suspicious and is being investigated.