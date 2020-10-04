Topeka police investigate weekend shooting death of man

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Police said officers found 38-year-old, Christopher McMillon, with an apparent gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when they were checking on the welfare of someone at a Topeka home in the 300 block of southwest Polk Street in downtown Topeka. McMillon died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

