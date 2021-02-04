Topeka police officer attacked, not seriously hurt

Crime

by: KSNT News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka police officer was attacked Thursday morning while responding to a call in the 200 block of SE 34th Street.

The officer, who was not seriously hurt, was investigating an unwanted subject call when an unknown person riding a bicycle approached him and began to attack him.

The officer was helped by a community member who stepped in to help.

We are incredibly grateful to this community member and thankful our officer was not seriously injured.

GRETCHEN SPIKER, PUBLIC RELATIONS SPECIALIST, TOPEKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories