Topeka police respond to fight, find man fatally stabbed

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka are investigating the city’s latest homicide after finding a man fatally stabbed at a home.

Police say officers were called to the home around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found a man with stab wounds at the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have not yet released the victim’s name, and no arrests have been reported in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact detectives or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.

