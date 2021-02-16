Topeka police say Monday night shooting leaves 1 dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a man has been shot to death in a commercial district parking lot on the south side of the city.

Police say officers were called to the area around 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of gunshots and found a man in the lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released. Officials say they used a police dog to track possible suspects and took three people into custody for questioning.

Their names were not immediately released, and police have not said whether any of them face charges in the shooting.

