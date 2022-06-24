TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka.

The shooting happened near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, around 10 a.m.

“TPD was on scene due to multiple citizen calls of a subject armed with a knife chasing and threatening people,” said Gretchen Spiker, director of communications with the City of Topeka.

The shooting involved three officers. They were not injured, but the person who was reported to have a knife died.

The Topeka Police Department said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate this incident.

The three TPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Spiker said a news conference is being planned for Friday afternoon.