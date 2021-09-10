Topeka police shooting leaves armed killing suspect injured, hospitalized

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have gotten into an officer-involved shooting Friday morning with an armed killing suspect, according to a department spokesperson.

Watch a press conference video from the Topeka Police Department about the shooting below:

Few details leading up to the shooting are available at this time, but the Topeka Police Department said the shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. near the 700 block of Southwest Polk. Multiple officers were involved in the shooting and the incident surrounding it, but none of them were injured.

Jesse B. Lees (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

The officers in the shooting hit and injured Jesse B. Lees, the suspect in the killing of Jennifer A. Morris, according to TPD. Emergency crews took Lees to a local hospital, but it’s not clear how severe his injuries are.

TPD also said there was a car crash related to the shooting at the scene, but would not share details on if Lees was driving one of the cars or attempting to flee from police. Photos show a black sedan that appeared to be driving the wrong way down a one-way lane before crashing into a white minivan.

(KSNT Photo/Preston Wilson)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be reviewing what happened in the shooting. TPD said to follow department policy, it is placing its officers involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave while the KBI investigates.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate this incident. (2 of 3) — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) September 10, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details as they become available.