Topeka therapist arrested, accused of sex with teen patient

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka therapist at a treatment facility for at-risk girls has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual encounters with a teenage patient.

Television station KSNT reports that 51-year-old Julie Herron was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations with a patient.

Investigators say Herron was a therapist at Florence Crittenton Services in Topeka when she began an inappropriate relationship with a resident there, who was 16 at the time, in 2015.

Court records say Herron often took the teen off-site against facility rules and told the girl that sex was part of her therapy. The teen, who is now an adult, also says Herron raped her in a hotel room.

