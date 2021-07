TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Topeka woman is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager.

Shawnee County authorities charged Daisha Butler on Thursday in the death of 17-year-old Nevaeh Martinez. She was shot July 3 outside a Topeka home, and died the next day after being taken off life support. Butler is being held on $1 million bond.

The victim’s mother, Tiana Cannon, told KSNT that her daughter didn’t know Butler and was an innocent bystander in the shooting.