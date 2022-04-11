DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who was shot while driving west on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County has died.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, arrived at the Dollar General in Solomon around 9 p.m. Sunday. The store is just off the I-70 exit.

Dickinson County EMS took Baum to Salina Regional Health Center, where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office investigated and arrested Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. He was booked into the Dickinson County Detection Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held without bond. The sheriff’s office said it will not release any other information about the case at this time.