WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka woman has been sentenced in the case of the deadly shooting of her boyfriend in April 2020.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 38-year-old Bobbie Williams was sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison for the death of Blake Mayes of Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they found Mayes on his porch, in the 200 block of North Charles in Wichita, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that there was a disturbance between Williams and Mayes and their acquaintances William Moore and Jesse Sweeney when someone shot Mayes, according to the WPD.

Williams’ co-defendants, Moore and Sweeney, have trials scheduled for a later time.