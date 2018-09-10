Crime

Topeka woman who was shot was pregnant; baby dies

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 04:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 04:40 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Topeka police say a woman who was shot outside her southwest Topeka home Saturday was pregnant and the unborn child has died.

WIBW reports the woman, 28-year-old Keishona Wilkins, was in critical but stable condition Monday.

Investigators say Wilkins was shot several times when she walked out of her house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen says police are investigating the baby's death as a homicide.

The shooting is still under investigation.

