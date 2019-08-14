Traffic stop in western Kansas ends in drug bust

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A traffic stop in western Kansas ended in a drug bust. On Monday, a car was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 50 in Gray County.

The deputy detained the passenger and driver after marijuana was in plain view.

During the search, the deputy found a loaded handgun, approximately 2.2 pounds of retail marijuana and $5,000 in cash.

“People argue about marijuana laws and the medicinal effects and they are entitled to their opinion, but this was criminal possession with intent to distribute, a business that doesn’t care about safety or health of the traffickers, the officers or the citizens. This like any stop for a law enforcement officer is dangerous, but needed,” the Gray County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the Meade County Jail.