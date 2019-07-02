Traffic stop on I70 in Kansas yields $1M in illegal drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have confiscated an estimated $1 million in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Indianapolis driver was booked into jail after last week’s traffic stop. The stop stemmed from a registration violation.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says the drugs found inside the woman’s vehicle included 9 kilograms (about 20 pounds) of cocaine and 1 kilogram (about 2 pound) of black tar heroin.