Trailer with thousands of meals for homeless vets stolen

by: WDAF-TV and the Associated Press

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Lenexa police are investigating the theft of thousands of meals intended for homeless veterans.

The trailer containing meals packed by bank employees last week was stolen last week. The meals were intended for Friends In Service of Heroes, a veteran service organization.

The trailer carried 12,100 meal packets, with each packet making eight meals – for a total of nearly 97,000 meals. The food was going to be delivered to the Kansas City VA Medical Center Nov. 21.

Police say the 5-by-8 interstate trailer was parked at the Friends In Service Of Heroes headquarters in Lenexa when it was stolen between 8 p.m. Saturday and Monday morning. The trailer has two bumper stickers with the FISH logo and Johnson County, Kansas, license plate 133 KMA.

