WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jury selection is expected to get underway in the trial of a man accused of raping and killing a woman nearly a decade ago.

Cornell McNeal is charged with capital murder for the death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors say Davis was walking in Fairmount Park in November of 2014 when McNeal beat, raped and set her on fire. Davis died days after the attack.

The trial has been pushed back numerous times due to repeated requests for mental competency exams.