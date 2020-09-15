Trial delayed again for suspect in death of football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial has been delayed for the second time for the suspect in the shooting death of a former Washburn University football player and the wounding of another player who went on to play for the New York Giants.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 19-year-old Francisco A. “Franky” Mendez was scheduled to be tried Oct. 26 in the April 2019 death of Dwane Simmons and the wounding of Corey Ballentine.

Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios granted Mendez a continuance in the case while scheduling a status conference to take place Nov. 12.

Mendez was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after the April 28 shooting in Topeka.

