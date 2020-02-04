Trial for woman accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial for a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend’s mother began with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday.
Rachel Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Micki Davis.
Back in April 2017, Wichita police said Davis and her grandson went to Hilyard’s home to obtain property belonging to her son. The grandson called 911 to report that his grandmother was being assaulted. Investigators found her decapitated body inside.
In August 2019, Hilyard was declared mentally competent to stand trial.
KSN’s Krystle Sherrell is covering the trial. Follow her below.
