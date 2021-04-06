Trial of man accused of stabbing Wichita woman underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Wichita man accused of stabbing a woman. Wade Dunn is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was arrested on Sept. 23, 2019, after investigators said he stabbed a woman several times near 17th and Doreen while she was loading laundry into her car.

At a preliminary hearing for Dunn back in 2019, the victim said before it happened, she turned around to see a white man with a small to medium build holding a knife in his right hand. She said the man stabbed her multiple times without ever saying a word and even pleaded for him to stop, mentioning that she was a mother.

Dunn is also facing federal charges after leaving a treatment facility and not returning. Opening statements could start Tuesday.