WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Opening statements started Tuesday in the trial for a man accused of causing a crash that killed a pregnant Wichita woman.

Javan Ervin is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Prosecutors say he was a robbery suspect and took off from officers when he crashed into a car at Central and Ridge.

The impact killed Samantha Russell. Doctors saved her baby.

“You’ll hear that her vehicle was struck by such force that it sheared off the top of it and crushed her with such force, she could not survive,” said Tyler Fix, prosecuting attorney.

“Yes, it’s reckless. You’re going to have a decision. Is it extreme recklessness or recklessness or simple negligence?” Phillip White, defense attorney, said.

Witness testimony is expected on Wednesday.

The case initially went to trial in April, but the judge declared a mistrial after learning a juror talked about media coverage to other jurors.