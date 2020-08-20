KHP trooper shoots suspect following pursuit in Jackson County, name of suspect released

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man was shot following a stand-off on Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., KHP troopers were called to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with locating a man and woman who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit in the area of 158th Road and T Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a deputy from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with a stolen tag, occupied by a man and a woman in the Prairie Band Casino and Resort parking lot. The man, later identified as 41-year-old Shanon Wren of Topeka, fled when the deputy attempted to make contact, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when Wren crashed the car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to assist when Wren and his passenger fled on foot into a wooded area. Deputies, troopers, and a K-9 searched for them and later located the suspects approximately a half-mile south of the vehicle they abandoned. Shortly after 5 p.m., troopers and deputies approached Wren and the woman.

Wren was armed with a knife, and during the confrontation, a trooper shot Wren.

EMS responded to the scene and Wren was flown to Stormont Vail hospital in critical condition. He was later flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. The woman was taken to a Topeka hospital, treated for a condition unrelated to the incident, and was then released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said per their standard practice and in accordance with their policy, the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The KBI will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Jackson County Attorney for review.

