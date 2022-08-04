WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say two brothers were arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes. The arrests stem from an investigation conducted Wednesday by the department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit.

Police tell KSN News that a girl contacted investigators. The girl reported being sexually assaulted on multiple occasions five or six years ago. The girl also said that her sibling was also sexually assaulted. The sibling was also contacted by the investigators and reported a similar account.

The brothers, who are twins according to police, were contacted by EMCU investigators, interviewed and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Jail records identify them as Amarrion and Damarrion Gilkey.

Amarrion Gilkey (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Damarrion Damont (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Amarrion was booked on suspicion of two counts of rape of a victim under 14, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. Damarrion was booked on suspicion of two counts of rape of a victim under 14, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Police say they will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for charges.