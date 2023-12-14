WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The two men who were arrested in Oklahoma and accused of the murder of 34-year-old Daniel McPherson of Wichita have been charged.

Court documents released Thursday show James Sawyer and Phillip Walls were both charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

A second attempted aggravated robbery charge was filed “in the alternative.” Court documents indicate the alleged crime was attempted either by using a dangerous weapon or by inflicting bodily harm on a person. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced for one of the attempted robbery charges but not both.

Only Walls was present in court Thursday. Sawyer is currently held in Oklahoma. A spokesperson for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office told KSN that both men were charged, which allows warrants to be issued for their arrest, which is needed to extradite a suspect from another state. Sawyer hasn’t yet appeared in Sedgwick County court to hear the charges read to him.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in south Wichita on Dec. 6. Police said around 2 a.m., the Blackwell Police Department in Oklahoma contacted Sedgwick County Dispatch reporting a shooting investigation involving two people who went to a local hospital. One of the people had a gunshot wound.

Wichita police arrived in south Wichita, near the intersection of MacArthur Road and Hydraulic Avenue, and found McPherson with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators traveled to Blackwell, Oklahoma, where they took Walls and Sawyer into custody.

Walls is due back in court on Jan. 8. Sawyer is still jailed in Kay County, Oklahoma.