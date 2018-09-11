Two arrested after stealing tools and vehicles worth $68K
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police arrested two men after a burglary Monday.
Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a burglary call at Gerber Collision and Glass located at 5617 W. Kellogg. The business had been burglarized overnight. Two vehicles and tools were stolen. They were valued at approximately $68,000.
Through the investigation, officers were led to a home in the 3700 block of North Armstrong.
Police arrested 50-year-old Jaime Lambert and 38-year-old Charles Bogguess, both of Wichita, on suspicion of several counts of stolen property.
Officers said they recovered all of the stolen property from Gerber Collision and Glass, including the two vehicles. Additionally, a third stolen vehicle, a stolen skid loader and stolen trailer were recovered.
