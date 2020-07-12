Two arrested after chase with Jackson County deputies

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man and a woman are facing charges after leading deputies on a chase near Holton over the weekend.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon a deputy tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation near U.S. 75 Highway and Banner Ave. around Holton.

The driver stopped, but when the deputy got closer. he sped away.

Deputies chased the driver and used spikes to pop the front tire. The car swerved off the road and through a fence, hitting a cow.

Picture From Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

The driver and the woman inside of the car got out and ran away.

Deputies said they caught the woman quickly. K-9 crews and a KHP helicopter searched for the driver and were able to find him as well.

They identified the pair as Skye Joe Covers Up, 18, of Horton and Santana Kay Noriega, 21, of Mayetta. Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Noriega is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The alleged driver, Skye Covers Up, is facing charges for felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, no insurance, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, and felony criminal damage to property.

LATEST STORIES: