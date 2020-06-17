Two arrested for alleged meth possession in Barton County

Live Now
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

On Tuesday around 12:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies stopped an SUV in the 2200 block of Washington Street for a traffic infraction. During the course of the stop, a deputy deployed a K-9 that indicated the odor of illegal substances inside the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the subsequent investigation located methamphetamine, suspected narcotics, paraphernalia as well as a firearm.

The sheriff’s office booked 41-year-old Susan Zuniga on suspicion of meth possession and possession of controlled stimulants and 32-year-old Robert E. Lyons on suspicion of meth possession and drug paraphernalia as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

Both are being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

