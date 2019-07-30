Two arrested for drug possession and intent to distribute near a school

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after search warrants were executed in Great Bend.

The first warrant was executed Monday morning in the 1200 block of Polk Street. The sheriff’s office said they discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and prescription medication inside the home. Police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Krankenberg on suspicion of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful sale of prescription drugs.

Then today, deputies executed another search warrant in the 1400 block of 9th Street. Detectives located suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. There were two children in the home at the time of search warrant. Police arrested 45-year-old Misael Rodriguez on suspicion of cocaine possession with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangerment of a child.

Both Krankenberg and Rodriguez are being held on bonds.