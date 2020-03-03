Two arrested in 20 separate auto burglary thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says two men have been charged in numerous auto burglaries, theft and damage to property.

According to police, 36-year-old Christopher Everett of Wichita was arrested on February 11 for theft, burglary to auto, and an aggravated weapons violation. Police also arrested 33-year-old James Fulfer of Wichita on suspicion of theft, burglary to auto, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During that day, police were investigating the theft of a backpack from a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of North Woodlawn. Through the investigation, police said they identified Everett as being involved and driving a sliver 2013 Chrysler 300. Officers located the Chrysler in an apartment complex parking lot in the 400 block of West Central. When officers approached Everett, he fled on foot along with Fulfer, who was with him. Both Evertt and Fulfer were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Evertt was found to have a window punch. Fulfer was found to have stolen property from the theft.

Through several days of compiling case information, speaking to victims, and obtaining and reviewing the video, Everett and Fulfer were tied to 20 separate investigations involving theft from vehicles.

Police said Everett has since been charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office with nine counts of burglary to auto, nine counts of theft after priors, seven counts of criminal damage to property, seven counts of unlawful use of a financial card, two counts of attempted unlawful use of a financial card and one count of an aggravated weapons violation. Fulfer has since been charged with five counts of burglary to auto, one count of felony theft, four counts of theft, five counts of criminal damage to property, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of meth and two counts of unlawful use of a financial card.

Police said Evertt has previously been arrested and convicted on charges that include criminal damage to property, burglary to auto, theft, criminal trespass, and theft by deception. Fulfer has previously been arrested and convicted on charges that include possession of narcotics, criminal possession of a weapon, theft, possession of untaxed marijuana, taxation, making a false writing, and identity theft.

