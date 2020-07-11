Two arrested in case of missing Kansas girl after body found

Howard Jansen, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body.  

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Howard Jansen III of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Saturday morning, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was also held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

