SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department (SPD) has made two arrests in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts in Salina over the course of ten days.

Ethan Runyan, 18, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of vehicle burglary/theft, four counts of vehicle burglary/firearms theft, and three counts of felony theft of an automobile.

Dalton Gimeson-Smith, 22, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicle burglary/theft and four counts of vehicle burglary/firearms theft.

A news release from SPD says between Oct. 3 and Oct. 13, officers investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts.

Many of the burglaries and thefts were from unlocked vehicles. The keys were left in most of the stolen vehicles, SPD says, and the incidents were not isolated to one area of Salina.

The two men were caught when officers responded to a suspicious activity call in the 2200 block of Roach St. in Salina. Someone reported a dome light on inside a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers found four vehicles that had been broken into. A person was found inside one of the vehicles in the 2100 block of Nottingham in Salina. He was brought to SPD for questioning.

Property reported stolen in the thefts included:

Handguns

Keys

Wallets

Purses

Credit cards

Debit cards

Cash and change

Work tools

Hunting equipment

Apple Watch

Apple AirPods

Checkbooks

An investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this case, you can call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.