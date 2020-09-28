Two arrested in Great Bend for methamphetamine distribution

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 1411 18th St. in Great Bend on Saturday as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation case. Two suspects were taken into custody from that residence.

Brent Bretz, 41, who lived at the residence was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Michael S. Johnson, 43, of rural Great Bend. Johnson was also arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered methamphetamine, firearms, explosives, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Bretz was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and is being held on a $50,000 bond. Johnson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, he has since posted a $10000 bond and was released.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Police Department Detective division.

Michael Johnson, image courtesy of Barton County Sheriff’s office



