HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been arrested for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in June.

Hutchinson police say around 2 a.m. on June 11, a 24-year-old man arrived at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He reported that it happened to him in the 400 block of Liberty Street.

He told officers he was parked on the street when a man came up to him, pointed a gun, and demanded a piece of property. As the 24-year-old tried to get away, a shot was fired, and he was hit.

The man was later transferred to a Wichita hospital, where he was treated and released. Police later learned the robbery had been planned and that there were two suspects: the shooter and an accomplice who drove him.

Police arrested a 22-year-old and 19-year-old man Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated battery. They continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Hutchinson Police at (620) 694-2834 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by using the P3Tips App available for iPhone or Android.