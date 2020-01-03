Two arrested on suspicion of toy thefts in Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested two people last Friday in connection with stealing Christmas gifts from a trunk of a car.

Police said 18-year-old Kadan R. Armstrong was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and 40-year-old Shannon L. Clark was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor theft.

Police said in mid-December, officers took a report of a car burglary in the 300 block of North A Street. The victims said they were concealing $160 worth of toys in the trunk when they were allegedly stolen.

Police contacted a store where the listed items were stolen from. Some of the items were returned to that store. Police were able to identify the suspect based on security video.

Both suspects were interviewed and taken into custody.

