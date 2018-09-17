Crime

Two arrests made in fatal stabbing early Sunday morning

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 10:23 AM CDT

Two arrests made in fatal stabbing early Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Wichita early Sunday morning. 

Police said they were called to the 1900 block of S. Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said there was a physical disturbance between the male victim and two suspects. During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen. The victim died shortly after being stabbed.

The victim's identity hasn't been released. 

Police said two arrests have been made in connection with the death. 

According to jail booking records, 36-year-old Alan Ladd Price and 27-year-old Valerie Danielle Wilson were both booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center