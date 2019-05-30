Two boys arrested after breaking into Mayberry Middle School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were arrested after breaking into Mayberry Middle School.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Sheridan.

Officers responded after security notified them of a burglary in progress call, and when they arrived, they found the two boys exiting through the back door. One boy had three laptops.

Both boys ran but were detained after the short foot chase. They were booked on suspicion of burglary, theft, destruction to property and curfew violations.

The laptops were recovered. Police said they found other items damaged inside the school.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for possible charges.